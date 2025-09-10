Gonzales Police arrested woman for allegedly exploiting two elderly victims for $8,550

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department arrested a woman for allegedly exploiting the elderly for financial gain, police officials said.

Jennifer Delate, 51, allegedly solicited thousands of dollars from two victims, aged 82 and 83, by selling inflated “massage packages” for $3,600. She'd then up with additional requests for money to meet “sales goals,” often citing personal hardships.

Over the past year, Delatte obtained approximately $8,550 from the victims, officials said. She was booked for one count of exploitation of the elderly.

