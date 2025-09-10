82°
Gonzales Police arrested woman for allegedly exploiting two elderly victims for $8,550

3 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 5:16 PM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department arrested a woman for allegedly exploiting the elderly for financial gain, police officials said.

Jennifer Delate, 51, allegedly solicited thousands of dollars from two victims, aged 82 and 83, by selling inflated “massage packages” for $3,600. She'd then up with additional requests for money to meet “sales goals,” often citing personal hardships.

Over the past year, Delatte obtained approximately $8,550 from the victims, officials said. She was booked for one count of exploitation of the elderly.

