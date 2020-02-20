Gonzales planning to name new event center after late philanthropist Price Leblanc

GONZALES - The city of Gonzales is slated to name its new event venue after local businessman Price Leblanc.

City officials announced Thursday that Leblanc's children had a groundbreaking contribution of $1.5 million for the construction of the PACE Center in his honor. Their offer will be considered for approval at the city council meeting Monday.

"This unprecedented naming rights agreement is a great way to honor Mr. Price and a big win for the people of our city and the region," Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

The PACE Center will be part of the new Heritage Crossing Development at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 44. Some of Leblanc's family members are expected to be in attendance at the announcement.