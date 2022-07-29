Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Pet Food Bank struggling with empty shelves
GONZALES - A local non-profit animal rescue association is struggling to fill shelves at their pet food pantry.
According to a press release from the Louisiana Pet Food Bank, higher prices across the board, including at grocery stores and at the pump, are forcing people to cut costs when it comes to feeding their pets.
"Rising gas and food prices have made it difficult to make ends meet," Rescue Alliance founder Jonathan Henriques said.
The bank's funding and supplies come almost exclusively from donations and support from the community, and the food bank that Rescue Alliance runs has not had enough resources to keep up with the demand brought on by rising prices.
"We are asking organizations, companies, and individuals to help us by donating dry or canned dog and cat food and cat litter," Henriques said.
To make a monetary donation to Rescue Alliance, visit the pet pantry website here, or donate through its PayPal, Venmo @Rescue-Alliance, or Cash App $RescueAlliance. It also has an Amazon Wish List.
Donations may also be dropped off at Petstar Animal Care, located at 38432 Airline Drive in Prairieville, and at
PetSmart in Gonzales, located at 40451 Lowes Avenue, during regular business hours.
