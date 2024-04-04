67°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales officers searching for man who allegedly stole parts from display gaming PC
GONZALES - A man accused of stealing components of a gaming PC from a Walmart is now wanted by officers.
The Gonzales Police Department said the pictured man is accused of disassembling a display PC valued at $1,600 and taking parts from it on Monday, March 25.
Trending News
Officers did not specify what charges the man was accused of, but said if anyone has any information they are encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...
-
Landowner allows pipeline access, blames work for property flooding