Gonzales officers searching for man who allegedly stole parts from display gaming PC

GONZALES - A man accused of stealing components of a gaming PC from a Walmart is now wanted by officers.

The Gonzales Police Department said the pictured man is accused of disassembling a display PC valued at $1,600 and taking parts from it on Monday, March 25.

Officers did not specify what charges the man was accused of, but said if anyone has any information they are encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.