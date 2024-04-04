76°
Gonzales officers arrest man who allegedly stole parts from display gaming PC
GONZALES - A man accused of stealing components of a gaming PC from a Walmart was arrested Thursday.
The Gonzales Police Department said the pictured man is accused of disassembling a display PC valued at $1,600 and taking parts from it on Monday, March 25. He was identified through an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers and was later apprehended.
Officers did not specify what charges the man was accused of.
