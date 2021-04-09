Gonzales officer arrested for DWI after knocking out utility pole

GONZALES - A police officer is facing a DWI charge after he allegedly took out a utility pole while driving intoxicated.

Louisiana State Police confirmed that Gonzales Police Officer Brent Amy was involved in the wreck on LA 621 near L. Landry Road around 1 a.m. Friday. Amy was issued a misdemeanor summons after the wreck.

Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirmed Amy was not booked into jail, saying most people facing their first DWI offense are instead issued a summons since the pandemic.

Amy has been with the department since 2009 and had never been disciplined before, according to Chief Jackson. He was off-duty and driving his personal truck at the time.