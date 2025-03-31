79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales Middle School 'partially evacuated' due to reported bomb threat

4 hours 2 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 10:45 AM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - A middle school in Ascension Parish has been "partially evacuated" due to a reported bomb threat on campus.

In a statement sent out to parents Monday morning, the Gonzales Middle School principal Lori Charlet said students were moved to a cleared area of campus and are safe. 

Officials asked parents to please refrain from approaching the campus as the situation was still active as of the time the statement was sent. 

This is a developing story. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days