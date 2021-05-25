Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man pleads guilty in connection with 2018 stabbing incident
ASCENSION PARISH - A Gonzales man accused of stabbing another man while the two were on the set of a music video production has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in connection with the incident.
The May 2021 guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, officials say.
Samuel Muse, 42, was involved in the altercation in December of 2018. Authorities say he and another man were shooting the video near Roddy Road in Gonzales when they began disputing.
>Click here for WBRZ's original article on the incident<
According to officials, the two men had been jokingly making fun of one another when Muse became upset and stabbed the other man in the neck with a pocket knife.
The wounded man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were alerted and Muse was subsequently arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail.
Trending News
Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, Muse was sentenced to nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, with credit for time served.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting reported at IHOP on Siegen Lane
-
NAACP, community leaders team up to fix BRPD corruption fallout for wrongfully...
-
Repeat flooders using lessons from 2016 as another recovery effort begins
-
Residents demanding for sooner flood relief that city-parish says will take time
-
State officials testing out litter abatement tool in Baton Rouge neighborhood