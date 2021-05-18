Gonzales man killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

POINTE COUPEE - State Police are investigating a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish that left one man dead.

Jeremy Slocum, 43, of Gonzales, was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. when his Dodge Durango drove off the road, struck multiple trees and caught fire. No other persons or vehicles were involved.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver for further analysis. Whether Slocum was wearing a seat belt is unknown at this time.