70°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales man arrested on drug charges
DONALDSONVILLE- A man in Donaldsonville was arrested after police seized $6,000 dollars worth of drugs from his house.
On Wednesday authorities received a tip that Donald Gaddis, 33, was distributing cocaine.
Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant. Police seized cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana, and suboxon from his house.
Gaddis was out of jail on a $20,000 bond after he was arrested last year on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and resisting arrest.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail where his bond has been set at $250,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar