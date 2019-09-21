Gonzales man arrested on drug charges

DONALDSONVILLE- A man in Donaldsonville was arrested after police seized $6,000 dollars worth of drugs from his house.

On Wednesday authorities received a tip that Donald Gaddis, 33, was distributing cocaine.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant. Police seized cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana, and suboxon from his house.

Gaddis was out of jail on a $20,000 bond after he was arrested last year on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail where his bond has been set at $250,000.