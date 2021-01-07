Gonzales man allegedly shoots father and dog during an altercation

GONZALES - Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly shot his dad and the family dog on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Johnathan Landry of Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Violent Crime Unit responded to a residence on Thurston McCrory Road in regards to a person being shot around 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered Landry's father, also named Johnathan Landry, shot.

The father was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a report, the son and father got into an altercation after the father confronted him for stealing guns from a locked compartment in the residence. When the suspect then shot his dad the bullet also struck the family dog.

Landry was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and cruelty to animals and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.