Gonzales City passes budget after running without financial plan since July

2 hours 32 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 6:37 PM August 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council finally approved Mayor Tim Riley's $22 million budget after a months-long stalemate.

WBRZ previously reported that the mayor and councilmembers disagreed over the proposed budget's addition of salaries for positions that had not been created, like a chief administrative officer. Gonzales Councilman Tyler Turner told WBRZ that any new position for the city government needed to go through a vote from the council to be "above board."

The disagreement led to the town operating without a budget since its meeting on July 14.

The budget that was passed on Monday was amended to show itemized salaries for administrative positions, and positions created by the current administration were not included.

