Gonzales city officials propose new street to ease LA 30 congestion

GONZALES - There's a new street in the works in Ascension Parish. It's all part of ten projects for the city roads in Gonzales. The street named St. Francis Boulevard will run right behind the hospital and the city hopes it will funnel some of the cross traffic from Highway 30.

"It's very busy," Troy Victor said. "It is congested, it's very congested to drive especially whenever you are pulling a trailer and stuff like that—it's hard to get out," Victor said.

Victor and his yard crew are constantly on the highway for work, he says they're always stuck in traffic. The city is hoping to alleviate some of the congestion.

"We do occasionally hear about complaints about the traffic along Highway 30," said Scot Byrd, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Gonzales.

One way to fix the problem is by developing a new street called St. Francis Boulevard. The street runs from LA 44 parallel to LA 30, and connects to Darla Avenue.

Developers of Heritage Crossing will build part of the street that will run through the new community on one side. The city will build the rest of the corridor that will run behind the new hospital.

"It will help the hospital, and it will help the corridor, I think it will help economic growth by creating a new road that will provide access to the new hospital to the highway and get some of that traffic off Highway 30," Byrd said.

The project budget was introduced to the city council Monday night.