74°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales City Hall closed due to COVID outbreak
GONZALES - City officials said Gonzales City Hall is closed until Dec. 21 due to a coronavirus outbreak among its staff.
The city announced the closure Thursday afternoon. Forms for utilities and business licenses are available for pick-up at the drive-thru.
Payments to the city can still be made online here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect ran after being shot by West Baton Rouge deputy, arrested after...
-
How to cope with the emotional effects of the pandemic
-
FDA to meet Thursday regarding approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine
-
Delays caused by Miss River Bridge crash begin to clear
-
West BR Police reportedly searching for male suspect tied to shooting
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday