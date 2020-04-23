Gonzales City Council meeting to be held virtually amid coronavirus concerns; open to public

GONZALES- The mayor and councilmen of the city of Gonzales will hold a virtual City Council meeting to obey social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus concerns, Mayor Barney Arceneaux announced Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will be held on Monday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference that is made available to the public.

The teleconference can be accessed here.

The meeting agenda is below:

Call to Order. Roll Call. Presentation of Guest:

Open for Citizens of Gonzales, present.

Open for all other guest present.

Approval of the City Council Meeting Minutes taken via Teleconference on April 13, 2020. “Announcement of a Public Hearing and Public Meeting to be held on June 8, 2020 to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum on property within the City of Gonzales subject to Ad Valorem Taxation for the year 2020. The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $1,288,714 and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $28,063.” Final vote on Ordinance No. 4103: An Ordinance amending the boundaries of the “Northeast Gonzales Economic Development District”. Final vote on Ordinance No: 4104: An Ordinance adopting A Second Supplemental Bond Ordinance authorizing the issuance of not exceeding $2,400,000 of Taxable Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2020, of the City of Gonzales, State of Louisiana in accordance with the terms of a General Bond Ordinance adopted on September 22, 2014; prescribing the form and certain terms and conditions of said Bonds; awarding said Bonds to the Louisiana Department of Health Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund; and providing for other matters in connection therewith. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4105: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget Address. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4106: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Sales Tax Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4107: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 General Fund Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4108: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Utility Fund Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4109: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Capital Outlay Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4110: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Wastewater Impact Fee Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4111: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Tanger Mall Economic Development District Fund Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4112: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Industrial Development Board Fund Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4113: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Conway Economic Development District Fund Budget. Final vote on Ordinance No. 4114: An Ordinance Adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Hotel Tax Fund Budget. Reappointment of Johnny Lanoux to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Introduction of an Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinance Chapter 5. Buildings and Building Regulations. Sec. 5-27 Bond required. (Change) (2) to read: Proclamation to Proclaim April 2020 as Fair Housing Month Approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) a Decrease in the amount of ($208,596.39) for the City of Gonzales Environmental Enhancement Facility Upgrade LADEQ Project No. CS-221906-01, GSA Project No.2013-15C. Engineering Report/Public Works Director Report.

23. Adjournment.