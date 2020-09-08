'Golden Girls' re-imagined with Black cast for charitable one-time performance

A beloved sitcom is being re-imagined with a new cast for a one time performance via a zoom virtual watch party that hopes to bring awareness to Color of Change, which is the US's largest online racial justice organization.

'The Golden Girls,' a comedy series that resonates with multiple generations and persons of various cultural backgrounds, will be revamped with a new cast of stars that include Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King.

According to CNN, a video shared by Ross on her Instagram account appears to show her cast in White's role as Rose Nylund, King in Arthur's role of Dorothy Zbornak, Lathan in McClanahan's role as Blanche Devereaux, and Woodward recast in Getty's role of Sophia Petrillo.

View this post on Instagram Link in bio. #zoomwhereithappens A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

"In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!," the sign up page for the event reads. "This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change - the nation's largest online racial justice organization."

"The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as a group of senior citizen roommates living in Miami.

The special "Golden Girls" episode, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, happens Tuesday (September 8) night at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Click here for details on how to watch it via zoom.