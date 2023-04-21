79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Going to the LSU Spring Game Saturday? Here's what you need to know

1 hour 45 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, April 21 2023 Apr 21, 2023 April 21, 2023 4:23 PM April 21, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team will take the field for their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium, but due to a limited number of players at key positions like offensive line, tight end and along the defensive front the Tigers are scrapping the game format for more of a controlled scrimmage.

If you're heading to the game here are some key times for you to know so that you can plan your day:

2023 LSU National L Club Spring Game Presented by Tony Chachere’s Times of Interest

11 a.m.                  L Club Tailgate (PMAC South Pad)

11:15 a.m.             Team departs Football Ops

Noon                     Gates to Tiger Stadium open

12:10 p.m.            Tiger Band departs School of Music

Trending News

12:25 p.m.            Tiger Band arrives at Tiger Stadium (Gate 7)

12:50 p.m.            Tiger Band performs from stands

1 p.m.                    LSU takes the field for pregame warmups

1:20 p.m.              Special Teams

1:30 p.m.              Scripted Redzone

1:45 p.m.              Scrimmage starts

                                First half: 2 15-minute quarters

                                Second half: 2 10 or 12-minute quarters

3 p.m.                    Scrimmage concludes

 

With the format change, there will also be a scoring change for the spring game: 

Offense and Special Teams

Normal scoring

 

Defense

7 points for a turnover or fourth-down stop

5 points for missed field goal

2 points for PBU

2 points for missed 2-point conversion

2 points for missed point-after touchdown

1 point for sack or tackle for loss

Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days