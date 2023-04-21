Going to the LSU Spring Game Saturday? Here's what you need to know

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team will take the field for their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium, but due to a limited number of players at key positions like offensive line, tight end and along the defensive front the Tigers are scrapping the game format for more of a controlled scrimmage.

If you're heading to the game here are some key times for you to know so that you can plan your day:

2023 LSU National L Club Spring Game Presented by Tony Chachere’s Times of Interest

11 a.m. L Club Tailgate (PMAC South Pad)

11:15 a.m. Team departs Football Ops

Noon Gates to Tiger Stadium open

12:10 p.m. Tiger Band departs School of Music

12:25 p.m. Tiger Band arrives at Tiger Stadium (Gate 7)

12:50 p.m. Tiger Band performs from stands

1 p.m. LSU takes the field for pregame warmups

1:20 p.m. Special Teams

1:30 p.m. Scripted Redzone

1:45 p.m. Scrimmage starts

First half: 2 15-minute quarters

Second half: 2 10 or 12-minute quarters

3 p.m. Scrimmage concludes

With the format change, there will also be a scoring change for the spring game:

Offense and Special Teams

Normal scoring

Defense

7 points for a turnover or fourth-down stop

5 points for missed field goal

2 points for PBU

2 points for missed 2-point conversion

2 points for missed point-after touchdown

1 point for sack or tackle for loss

Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety