Going to the LSU Spring Game Saturday? Here's what you need to know
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger football team will take the field for their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium, but due to a limited number of players at key positions like offensive line, tight end and along the defensive front the Tigers are scrapping the game format for more of a controlled scrimmage.
If you're heading to the game here are some key times for you to know so that you can plan your day:
2023 LSU National L Club Spring Game Presented by Tony Chachere’s Times of Interest
11 a.m. L Club Tailgate (PMAC South Pad)
11:15 a.m. Team departs Football Ops
Noon Gates to Tiger Stadium open
12:10 p.m. Tiger Band departs School of Music
12:25 p.m. Tiger Band arrives at Tiger Stadium (Gate 7)
12:50 p.m. Tiger Band performs from stands
1 p.m. LSU takes the field for pregame warmups
1:20 p.m. Special Teams
1:30 p.m. Scripted Redzone
1:45 p.m. Scrimmage starts
First half: 2 15-minute quarters
Second half: 2 10 or 12-minute quarters
3 p.m. Scrimmage concludes
With the format change, there will also be a scoring change for the spring game:
Offense and Special Teams
Normal scoring
Defense
7 points for a turnover or fourth-down stop
5 points for missed field goal
2 points for PBU
2 points for missed 2-point conversion
2 points for missed point-after touchdown
1 point for sack or tackle for loss
Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety
