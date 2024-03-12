Going out of the country soon? Congressman to host passport acceptance event

55°
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - If you're planning on going out of the country in the  next few months, or event the next few years, the most important step is to make sure you have a passport. 

Congressman Troy Carter will be hosting a passport acceptance event Thursday in New Orleans for District 2 residents to get their international plans started. 

The event will be hosted in the McDonough 35 Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. 

