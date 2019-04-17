GoFundMe set up for victims of fire that killed two children, injured others

FRANKLINTON - An online fundraiser has been launched to help victims of a fire that killed two children and wounded three more earlier this week in Washington Parish.

The GoFundMe page launched Wednesday is collecting donations to help Teresa Johnson and her family. The page says Johnson's son, Tristan, was one of the two children killed in the fire.

Authorities say the two children, ages 10 and 6, were unable to be saved. A 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were rescued and air-lifted to Baton Rouge hospitals for treatment. Two adults escaped uninjured.

The fundraiser's main goal is to help Johnson bury her son and help support her family while remains with her other child who was injured.

You can find more information on the fundraiser here.