Latest Weather Blog
GoFundMe set up for victims of fire that killed two children, injured others
FRANKLINTON - An online fundraiser has been launched to help victims of a fire that killed two children and wounded three more earlier this week in Washington Parish.
The GoFundMe page launched Wednesday is collecting donations to help Teresa Johnson and her family. The page says Johnson's son, Tristan, was one of the two children killed in the fire.
Authorities say the two children, ages 10 and 6, were unable to be saved. A 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were rescued and air-lifted to Baton Rouge hospitals for treatment. Two adults escaped uninjured.
The fundraiser's main goal is to help Johnson bury her son and help support her family while remains with her other child who was injured.
You can find more information on the fundraiser here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...