'Godzilla' brings Millie Bobby Brown to a new monster fight

Photo: CinemaBlend

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Millie Bobby Brown's big screen debut has her starring alongside monsters, but she says her character in the new "Godzilla" film is very different from her popular character in "Stranger Things."

Brown stars as the quick-witted teenage daughter of two divorced scientists who are each thrust in the middle of a monstrous battle in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which is in theaters Friday. The 15-year-old British actress says her character doesn't have any superpowers but does have parents, unlike her "Stranger Things" character Eleven.

Co-star Vera Farmiga says Brown handled the transition like a pro. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," is a sequel to the 2014 reboot "Godzilla" and the 35th film in the franchise that began in 1954.

Brown will also star in next year's "Godzilla vs. Kong."