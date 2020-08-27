'God is good,' Lake Charles family returns home to minimal damage from Laura

LAKE CHARLES - Less than 48 hours after checking into the Baton Rouge Hilton, Tammey and Jonathan Cook were back in Lake Charles to see what Hurricane Laura left behind.

As they approached their neighborhood, Tammey went live on Facebook to show the damage and destruction block by block.

"Look at this home," Tammey can be heard saying in the video. "Look, just look. People's homes are just, oh my God."

The couple was not sure exactly what they would see when they pulled onto their street and into their driveway. As they got closer it became evident that Laura had had her way with limbs, branches and trees. Across the street from the Cooks, trees covered entire homes.

With damage so close to their front door, many might have expected their home to suffer the same fate.

It was something Jonathan and Tammey foreshadowed Wednesday after evacuating to Baton Rouge.

"We don't feel optimistic about what we're going to go back home to," Jonathan said Wednesday. "But our faith in God feels that we're saying maybe it won't be as bad for, selfishly feeling, our house."

That faith was supported Thursday, when they found their only damage was a toppled fence.

"Not one shingle is missing on our roof," Tammey said. "Not one."

The Cooks say they are ready to start rebuilding the community and helping their neighbors, and are thankful for their own outcome.

"A sound house, it withstood Hurricane Laura," Tammey said.