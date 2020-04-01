Goats take over deserted British town during stay-at-home directive

Photo: Andrew Stuart

If goats have any desire to rule the world, now may be their time.

At least, this seems to be the case in a British resort town in Northwest Wales.

When the small hamlet followed government guidelines by temporarily shuttering business operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a large pack of nearby goats took the lack of human presence as their cue to move in.

According to Buzzfeed News, after years of living in a nearby limestone bluff, a group of wild Kashmiri goats descended on the seaside town of Llandudno and sort of took over.

Now, with the stay-at-home order still in effect, the resort town's streets are virtually deserted except for smatterings of lounging goats.

They're described as grazing on people's hedges, relaxing on the front lawns of churches and strutting by the small town's many closed boutiques.

Photos of the goats went viral after Andrew Stuart, a video producer with the Manchester Evening News, posted a thread about his encounter with the town's unexpected guests on Twitter.

Goats that dgaf ?? pic.twitter.com/OlJ1doZUEb — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020

In view of the grave danger posed by the virus pandemic, social media users around the world have found that a few light-hearted pictures of goats lounging in odd places have provided a much-needed laugh.