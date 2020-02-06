50°
'Go Red for Women' event raises heart health awareness in Baton Rouge

Thursday, February 06 2020
BATON ROUGE - Heart disease and stroke are severe health risks for women, and some experts say these two illnesses are currently the number one cause of death among women. 

But women are working together to fight back with 'Go Red for Women.'

The initiative was created by The American Heart Association as a comprehensive platform to increase women's heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women the world over. 

2une In's Ashley Frugé sat down with Go Red for Women's Anna Beth Guillory to discuss how the initiative will be recognized in Baton Rouge. 

The Go Red for Women luncheon and fashion show takes place 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 6 at The Raising Cane's River Center. 

Click here for more information on Go Red for Women.

