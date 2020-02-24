Latest Weather Blog
'Go Fund Me' exceeds donation goal for man killed during Endymion parade
NEW ORLEANS- After the tragic death of Joseph Sampson during the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Saturday, his family launches a 'Go Fund Me' fundraiser to raise money for funeral costs.
The fundraiser description reads, "At the time of his death Joseph did not have life insurance, so we’re starting this fundraiser to assist with raising money for his funeral arrangements. On behalf of his family, we appreciate any and every donation received. Thank you for all of your prayers Sincerely, The Mack and Sampson family."
We really took this minutes before that happened. Like how you left me that quickly?????? pic.twitter.com/519DhnPMRA— ? (@etnwahS) February 23, 2020
The donation goal was set at $3,000 and has surpassed that amount.
