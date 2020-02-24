'Go Fund Me' exceeds donation goal for man killed during Endymion parade

Image of Joseph Sampson and his goddaughter, Shawnte Bell, moments before he was struck and killed by a float at the Endymion parade. Via Shawnte's twitter, @etnwahS

NEW ORLEANS- After the tragic death of Joseph Sampson during the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Saturday, his family launches a 'Go Fund Me' fundraiser to raise money for funeral costs.

The fundraiser description reads, "At the time of his death Joseph did not have life insurance, so we’re starting this fundraiser to assist with raising money for his funeral arrangements. On behalf of his family, we appreciate any and every donation received. Thank you for all of your prayers Sincerely, The Mack and Sampson family."

We really took this minutes before that happened. Like how you left me that quickly?????? pic.twitter.com/519DhnPMRA — ? (@etnwahS) February 23, 2020

The donation goal was set at $3,000 and has surpassed that amount.

