Go Dancin' in the Street with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

BATON ROUGE - Since 1960, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has had hundreds of award-winning dancers grace its stage. Christy Benoit and Rick Naqvi stopped by 2une In Thursday to talk about upcoming events the theatre is hosting.

Tonight there is a pre-party at Kendra Scott where they'll be serving champagne and sweets. 20% of all jewelry sold from 5 to 8 p.m.will go to the Ballet.

Thursday's event is just a warm-up for the ballet's sixth annual "Dancin' in the Streets" block party. It will be held this Saturday, the 21st from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Great Hall in Perkins Rowe.

The event will feature live music from the band "Phat Hat," as well as vendors from all of over the city, a dance party, and a silent auction.

"It's an amazing event and we've done it for six years in a row," said Phat Hat band member, Rick Naqvi. "It's really just a great family event, you'll have kids and adults of all ages there."



Tickets will cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door.

"We do so much for the community throughout the year," said the Ballet Theatre's Christy Benoit. "If you're not really familiar with the ballet, this is a really great even to get familiar with us. It's very fun and accessible."

For more information on the event, visit the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's website.