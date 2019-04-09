Latest Weather Blog
Go Dancin' in the Street with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
BATON ROUGE - Since 1960, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has had hundreds of award-winning dancers grace its stage. Christy Benoit and Rick Naqvi stopped by 2une In Thursday to talk about upcoming events the theatre is hosting.
Tonight there is a pre-party at Kendra Scott where they'll be serving champagne and sweets. 20% of all jewelry sold from 5 to 8 p.m.will go to the Ballet.
Thursday's event is just a warm-up for the ballet's sixth annual "Dancin' in the Streets" block party. It will be held this Saturday, the 21st from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Great Hall in Perkins Rowe.
The event will feature live music from the band "Phat Hat," as well as vendors from all of over the city, a dance party, and a silent auction.
"It's an amazing event and we've done it for six years in a row," said Phat Hat band member, Rick Naqvi. "It's really just a great family event, you'll have kids and adults of all ages there."
Tickets will cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door.
"We do so much for the community throughout the year," said the Ballet Theatre's Christy Benoit. "If you're not really familiar with the ballet, this is a really great even to get familiar with us. It's very fun and accessible."
For more information on the event, visit the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding
-
Louisiana lawmakers start their latest session