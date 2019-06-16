GM set sales record and still got beat

DETROIT- General Motors set a record for worldwide sales last year but still got beat by Volkswagen.

GM sold almost 10 million vehicles, but the German carmaker, Volkswagen sold 10.1 million. GM saw sales rise in North America and China but fall in Europe and in South America.

GM is pulling out the Chevrolet brand in Europe. Toyota should release its sales figures next week and has been the world's top-selling carmaker in 2012 and 2013.