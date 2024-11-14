Latest Weather Blog
GM recalling big pickups and SUVs because the rear wheels can lock up, increasing risk of a crash
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 462,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs with diesel engines because the rear wheels can lock up, increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall in the U.S. covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Also included are the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.
Documents posted Wednesday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website say a transmission control valve can wear out over time. In rare cases it can fail and lock up the rear wheels. Drivers may notice harsh shifting before any wheel problems.
GM says in documents that dealers will install new transmission control software that will monitor the valve and detect excess wear 10,000 miles before the wheels lock up. If wear is detected, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear, preventing wheel lockup, which happens when the transmission downshifts from eighth gear.
GM will provide warranty coverage to fix transmissions that have a defective control valve.
Owners will be notified of the recall by letter on Dec. 9.
Documents say GM discussed an owner complaint about the problem with U.S. safety regulators in January and GM began an investigation in July. In September, a GM investigator found 1,888 reports of wheel lock up possibly related to the condition. The company also found 11 potentially related incidents including vehicles veering off the road, in some cases causing minor property damage. Three minor injuries were reported, although GM said they were not associated with a crash.
Desktop News
