84°
Latest Weather Blog
GM CEO: Won't change production plans despite Trump tweet
Trending News
DETROIT - General Motors CEO Mary Barra says her company has no plans to change its production plans because of criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
Barra says at an event before the Detroit auto show Sunday that capital decisions in the auto business are made two-to-four years in advance.
Last week Trump threatened on Twitter to slap a tax on GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze to the U.S. from Mexico.
GM only imports a small number of Cruze hatchbacks from Mexico and makes all Cruze sedans at a factory in Ohio.
Barra says it's too early to talk about tariffs. She says GM's production is more in common with Trump's wishes than it is different.
Barra is part of a group of CEOs that will advise Trump on economic issues.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's search for a new System President continues
-
Monday town hall meeting for Livingston homeowners impacted by 2016 flood
-
Cajun Navy calls off Seacor search efforts
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic