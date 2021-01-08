Global shares climb on Wall Street rally, stimulus hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening with modest gains on Wall Street, adding to the record highs they reached a day earlier and keeping the market on track to end its first week of the year broadly higher.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Friday. The gains came even as the government reported the latest damage being done to the jobs market by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. employers cut payrolls last month for the first time since April, leaving the economy with roughly 10 million fewer jobs since the pandemic set in nearly a year ago. Treasury yields continued to climb.