Glasglow Middle student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee

BATON ROUGE - Days after finishing sixth grade at Glasgow Middle School, 12-year-old Naqeeb Mohammad Hossain will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Hossain spelled his way through his school, the district and the region to be competing with 242 kids from across the U.S. The competition, which runs from Tuesday through Thursday, is being held in National Harbor, Md.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System shared the following information about how to watch the bee:

-The preliminaries will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More and spellingbee.com from 7 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

-The quarterfinals will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More and spellingbee.com from 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

-The semifinals broadcast will air 7-9 p.m. on ION on Wednesday, May 28. (The live semifinals will be streamed on Bounce XL, Grit Xtra, Laff More and spellingbee.comfrom 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. earlier that day.)

-The finals will air live in primetime on ION from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 29.

In addition to ION, the semifinals and finals will also air on Scripps’ other popular national entertainment networks, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff, as well as its free, ad-supported streaming channels ION Plus, Scripps News, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra Laff More and spellingbee.com. Visit spellingbee.com/watch and enter ZIP code for instructions on how to watch the Bee in a specific area.