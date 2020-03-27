Girl Scouts replace cookie sales with needle and thread, make masks for health care workers

BATON ROUGE – In accord with virus suggestions set out by the World Health Organization and the C.D.C., Girl Scouts’ leaders have cancelled all group gatherings and public sales.

But troop 10139 of Baton Rouge isn’t letting the pandemic get them down, instead they’re making the best of the sudden change by sewing masks for healthcare workers.

They're also taking what would've been cookie sales and donating them to those on the frontlines.

And throughout all of their efforts, the girls are practicing social distancing.

Troop leader Ashley Levert says that despite being physically separated, they’re still working as a team.

"We've dropped off fabric at each others door steps and texted each other saying hey you've got fabric at your door."

"We ended up having a lot of cookies left over we canceled a couple of book sales.

some of our moms have really stepped up and they have been helping. Really pushing cookies out there to donate to some of our healthcare workers. we're bringing some to local fire stations."

Troopers like Emma, Julliane, Jenna, and Kayla say it's an honor to serve the ones who are protecting the community during this pandemic.

"I feel good about them becuase we are helping docotors and nurses keep safe. We're helping protect them from coronavirus."

The troopers say they still plan on earning badges during the break.