47°
Latest Weather Blog
Girl Scout Cookie Season to kick off in mid-January
GONZALES - The Girl Scouts of Louisiana will kick off their cookie season on Jan. 19.
“Our Girl Scouts, volunteers and Council staff are gearing up for an amazing 2024 Cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “The generous people of southeast Louisiana have always strongly supported this program, and we are thankful they continue to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our Girl Scouts.”
It's that time to start reaching out: if you know a Girl Scout, ask her how and when she's selling cookies. If you don't know a scout, don't worry: the Girl Scout Cookie Finder launches Mar. 1 and can help find vendors in your area.
Trending News
The Louisiana season will run from Jan. 19 to Mar. 24.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU athletics employee Sharon Lewis, attorney moving to recuse presiding judge
-
Genealogist helps to identify woman staying at shelter, locates family
-
Legislature set for redistricting session to start next week
-
Springfield Road construction still underway in Watson
-
Nine parades scheduled to roll in Baton Rouge