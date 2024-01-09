47°
Girl Scout Cookie Season to kick off in mid-January

1 hour 32 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - The Girl Scouts of Louisiana will kick off their cookie season on Jan. 19. 

“Our Girl Scouts, volunteers and Council staff are gearing up for an amazing 2024 Cookie season,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “The generous people of southeast Louisiana have always strongly supported this program, and we are thankful they continue to support the entrepreneurial spirit of our Girl Scouts.”

It's that time to start reaching out: if you know a Girl Scout, ask her how and when she's selling cookies. If you don't know a scout, don't worry: the Girl Scout Cookie Finder launches Mar. 1 and can help find vendors in your area. 

The Louisiana season will run from Jan. 19 to Mar. 24.

