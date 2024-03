Girl injured in shooting while in bed Sunday morning, police say

BATON ROUGE - A girl was injured in a shooting while lying in her bed Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say a shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Denham Street near Dutton Avenue. The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-4869.