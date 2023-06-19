94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Girl injured in shooting along N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A young girl was reportedly shot in the leg Monday along N Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before noon on N Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available. 

The girl's condition was also unclear. 

This is a developing story.

