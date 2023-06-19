95°
Latest Weather Blog
Girl injured in shooting along N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A young girl was reportedly shot in the leg Monday along N Acadian Thruway.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before noon on N Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
The girl's condition was also unclear.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents still feeling the heat, waiting for power restoration from Saturday's storms
-
Prairieville man arrested after ramming his car into daiquiri shop Friday night,...
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Families gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Baton Rouge
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...