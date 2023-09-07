80°
Latest Weather Blog
Girl, 8, killed in fatal house fire in northeast Ohio
Trending News
CANTON, Ohio - Authorities say an 8-year-old Ohio girl is dead after she became trapped on the second floor of her burning home.
Fire officials in Canton say Azzie Thomas was found dead Saturday morning. Firefighters sent to the scene arrived to find the first floor engulfed in flames.
The girl's parents and a 9-year-old brother escaped. They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...
-
Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school...