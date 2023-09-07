80°
Girl, 8, killed in fatal house fire in northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio - Authorities say an 8-year-old Ohio girl is dead after she became trapped on the second floor of her burning home.
    
Fire officials in Canton say Azzie Thomas was found dead Saturday morning. Firefighters sent to the scene arrived to find the first floor engulfed in flames.
    
The girl's parents and a 9-year-old brother escaped. They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals.
    
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.

