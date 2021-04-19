73°
Girl, 7, shot to death at McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

2 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, April 19 2021 Apr 19, 2021 April 19, 2021 3:23 PM April 19, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

CHICAGO - A 7-year-old girl was shot to death after she and her father were ambushed in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's.

The girl, identified by local officials as Jaslyn Adams, was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in the city's West Side. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Her father was shot in the torso but is expected to survive, according to ABC News.

A McDonald's employee said two people jumped out of another vehicle and opened fire on the victims' car. 

No suspects are in custody as of Monday. 

