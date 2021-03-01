Girl, 14, killed in Louisiana oil well explosion

KATC.com

LONGVILLE - A 14-year-old girl died Sunday after an oil well exploded in Beauregard Parish.

Officials said the explosion happened before 5 p.m. in Longville, near Cordial Lane and South Cooley Road. Authorities still don't know why the victim, identified as Zalee Day, was at the site.

The fire had no other casualties, though it could be seen and felt from miles away, residents told local news outlets.

“The first thing I could see out of the front door of my house was a big cloud of boiling oil smoke and fire,” Ragley resident Brenda Eddins said. “I was in my house and I heard a big boom and a second boom. And then my house shook, and when my house shook, I was like, ‘What is that?’ Then I knew it was something big."

The State Fire Marshal's Office and a Louisiana State Police HazMat crew are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Officials say the well poses no further danger.