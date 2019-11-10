57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer

4 hours 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 November 10, 2019 2:12 PM November 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a well-known animal rescuer in his Philadelphia home.
  
Court documents indicate the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff.
  
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound and slashing injuries on his chest.
  
Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of "Alley Cat" and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation that was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.
  
The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn't be reached Sunday.
  
___
  
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days