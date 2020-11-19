Girl, 12, charged with murdering infant brother

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A 12-year-old girl is charged with murder after being accused of killing their 6-month-old sibling.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home Sunday where they found the boy not breathing. The sheriff's office said first responders tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy report later ruled the child's death a homicide, and a judge signed an arrest warrant for the 12-year-old .

"This is a horrific and tragic situation. However, due to the sensitivity of both the victim and suspect being juveniles, we are unable to comment any further," Sheriff Greg Champagne told WWL-TV.

Deputies arrested the sibling on a first-degree murder charge and moved the child to a juvenile housing facility.