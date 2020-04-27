Gilbert rocked by Texas A&M; Aggies even series with 9-2 win over LSU

Caleb Gilbert wouldn't make it out of the first inning before the damage was done on Friday night in College Station, A&M poured it on LSU evening up the series with a 9-2 victory. Texas A&M tagged the junior right-hander for five runs on six hits in just 2/3 of an inning.

Gilbert now (3-3) on the season lasted just 32 pitches. Six of the eight batters he faced in the opening inning reached base on five singles and a double.

The last two outings against Texas A&M have been ugly for Gilbert, he's allowed nine hits and nine runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Mc'Khail Hilliard (6-1), will look to rebound his LSU Tigers in Saturday's rubber match. Hilliard leads the SEC in wins and is fifth in the nation with a 0.76 earned run average.