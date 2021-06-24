78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gibson guitars, bankruptcy set to end, picks new leaders

2 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 9:53 AM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Gibson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Famed guitar maker Gibson is changing its corporate leaders as the company plans to emerge from bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1.

In a news release Tuesday, Nashville-based Gibson Brands, Inc. said James "JC" Curleigh will become president and chief executive officer. Curleigh worked for Levi Strauss & Co. as president of the Levi's brand and a member of its worldwide leadership team. Nat Zilkha will be board chairman under the new majority ownership group, global investment firm KKR.

Other new leaders include Cesar Gueikian as chief merchant officer; Kim Mattoon as chief financial officer; and Christian Schmitz as chief production officer. Outgoing CEO and board chairman Henry Juszkiewicz will have a one-year consulting contract to help in the transition. He'll have no formal role with Gibson beyond that.

