Giant tree branch causes traffic diversion on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - People driving down Perkins Road had to take a detour thanks to a giant tree limb in the middle of the street.

Police had to block off the intersection of Perkins and Reymond after a large tree branch suddenly broke off and landed in the road. No vehicles or property were damaged and no one was injured.

Residents of the area say they heard a loud crack when the branch broke off the tree. It is still unclear what caused it to fall.