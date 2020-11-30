49°
Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United
DES MOINES - The owners of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago want to know more about the animal's death and why he was so quickly cremated.
Attorney Guy Cook said Monday that the owners of the rabbit, named Simon, are troubled that he was cremated without a necropsy, or postmortem examination, soon after his death April 20. Cook says he sent a letter to United Airlines last week but hasn't heard back.
Simon had been expected to grow to become the world's largest rabbit. Cook says the buyers had planned to enter Simon at the Iowa State Fair and display him later to raise money for the fair.
The owners are seeking the costs of buying and transporting the rabbit and future earnings.
