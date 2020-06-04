Get prepared for severe weather: Watch the WBRZ hurricane season report throughout the weekend

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ will broadcast a series of special reports throughout the weekend showcasing how to safely manage a storm threat amid the ongoing coronavirus safeguards.

The storm special report will showcase information on the threat of Cristobal this weekend.

The broadcast features the ways local and state officials are planning for storm response amid special orders of social distancing because of COVID-19. Reports will also reveal projects under development that could mitigate flooding and why, in some cases, the construction plans have been delayed.

