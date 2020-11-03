'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0

Following a win against Central last Friday, Scotlandville head football Coach Lester Ricard shed some tears during his post game interview.

That emotion came out when he thought about the journey it took to get to this point.

"You know I think that the kids on the team competed hard. They've really done everything we have asked them to do. We really have such a great coaching staff," said Ricard. "Nobody complains. They just come in and get the work done."



It was work that took an all hands on deck mentality to get accomplished.

With classes virtual at the beginning of the year, coaches and players with cars were forced to split up and drive players to campus for practice every day.

"It is hard man. And a lot of times we have to feed them which we were doing. Nobody complained that we were doing too much," said Ricard.

His quarterback Zae Teasett said " It was a grind at first but eventually you get used to it. It is second nature."

For the full story, click the link above.