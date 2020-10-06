83°
Latest Weather Blog
Get important storm updates on TV, streaming here
See the latest storm forecast - click here to read and watch the updated report
Stream WBRZ newscasts, breaking news and weather advisories
Click HERE to stream WBRZ Plus, live anytime on WBRZ.com
Stream the 24-hour WBRZ weather channel
Click HERE to watch the weather stream
Watch WBRZ Channel 2 on TV
Watch WBRZ News 2 on all area cable and satellite service providers; Tune your antenna to channel 2.1.
Watch WBRZ Plus on TV
Cox: 11; 1011
Eatel: 2
Charter/Spectrum: 193
Watch WBRZ on streaming services
Roku
Amazon Fire TV
Access WBRZ social media
Click HERE for the WBRZ Facebook page
Click HERE for the WBRZ Twitter page
Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather Facebook page
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL Children's Hospital celebrates first anniversary amid wave of violence in BR
-
Gov. John Bel Edwards to update public on Hurricane Delta
-
Residents of Pointe Coupee neighborhood plagued by flooding have a reason for...
-
Funeral plans for the late Gov. Mike Foster
-
Tuesday's SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center