83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Get important storm updates on TV, streaming here

1 hour 47 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 October 06, 2020 11:40 AM October 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

See the latest storm forecast - click here to read and watch the updated report 

Stream WBRZ newscasts, breaking news and weather advisories 

Click HERE to stream WBRZ Plus, live anytime on WBRZ.com

Stream the 24-hour WBRZ weather channel

Click HERE to watch the weather stream

Watch WBRZ Channel 2 on TV

Watch WBRZ News 2 on all area cable and satellite service providers; Tune your antenna to channel 2.1.

Watch WBRZ Plus on TV

Cox: 11; 1011

Eatel: 2

Charter/Spectrum: 193

Watch WBRZ on streaming services

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Access WBRZ social media

Click HERE for the WBRZ Facebook page

Click HERE for the WBRZ Twitter page

Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather Facebook page

Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather Twitter page

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days