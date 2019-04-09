Get GOing with Istrouma Baptist Church

BATON ROUGE - Lent is a great time to serve others, and that's exactly what they're doing this weekend at Istrouma Baptist Church for "GO Day."

Dwayne Pitre stopped by 2une In Monday morning to talk about all of the great services that GO Day provides.

"Service does something unique, it displays a purity and motive," Pitre told News 2's John Pastorek this morning. "When you go to serve, people reduce their barriers and they allow you to share."

Last year the event had over 1,000 volunteers, and this year they're hoping for some more big numbers.

Volunteers will help out at places like the Baton Rouge Housing Authority where they'll help out the elderly, as well as people with special needs. Go Day also volunteers around LSU's campus with international students.

Those interested in participating in Go Day should arrive at Istrouma Baptist Church at 8:00 a.m. Visit the Istrouma Baptist website for more information about GO Day.