Germany says refugee arrivals surging this month

BERLIN - German police say 180,000 asylum seekers have entered the country so far this month, pushing the year's overall figure already well beyond the number the government's estimate for the full year.



The Bundespolizei, responsible for border security, confirmed Monday 180,000 had arrived this month, positioning November to most likely break the previous monthly high of 181,000 set in October.



Germany had reported more than 758,000 arrivals from January through October, meaning that now the country has seen more than 938,000 newcomers.



The Interior Ministry in August forecast 800,000 would arrive this year. Since then it has refused to update the figure, saying doing so could be misconstrued as an invitation.



Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has said, however, that 1 million could come and now even that seems too low.